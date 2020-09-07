Regina King has said the response to her feature directorial debut can either “open doors or close doors for more Black female directors,” throwing into sharp relief the double standards in place for creators of color. “Unfortunately, across the world, that’s how things seem to work. One woman gets a shot and if she does […]

