Regina King has made history at the 72nd Emmy awards by tying the record held by Alfre Woodard for most acting Emmys won by a Black performer at the show.

In what turned out to be her fourth win, King won the award for a lead in a limited series or movie for the HBO superhero drama Watchmen and the portrayal of Angela Abar, also known as Sister Night.

The show, created by David Lindelof, is based on the popular and critically acclaimed comedy by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons. However, it’s not a direct adaptation of it, but more like a sequel to the comic.

EMMY FASHION REWIND: THE BEST-DRESSED STARS OF THE LAST DECADE

King had previously told The Times that the show allowed her to “tap into all those things” that she thought was wonderful about being a Black woman.

“[T]he blueprint that was the inspiration for Angela was probably every Black woman that ever was.”

“This is so freaky and weird,” said King in a part of her acceptance speech after finding composure. She urged the viewers to vote and even explained why she wore the shirt with a special message.

“The cops still haven’t been held accountable,” she said. “She represents just decades, hundreds of years of violence against Black bodies. Wearing Breonna’s likeness and representing her and her family and the stories that we were exploring, presenting and holding a mirror up to on Watchmen, it felt appropriate to represent with Breonna Taylor.”

AT 24, ZENDAYA IS THE YOUNGEST ACTRESS TO WIN AN EMMY FOR A LEAD IN DRAMA SERIES

Besides getting recognized for her role in Watchmen at the big night, King has previously won the award for her lead in a limited series or movie in 2018 for Seven Seconds. She won the role of a supporting actress in a series or movie category for her performances in American Crime in 2015 and 2016 — she played a different character each time.

King has had five Emmy nominations so far in her career.

The post Regina King Makes History, Equals Record For Most Acting Emmys By A Black Actor appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.