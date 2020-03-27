Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

Rejoice, the Killing Eve Season 3 Premiere Is Now Two Weeks Earlier

By Celebrity News Wire on March 27, 2020

Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri, Jodie Comer as Villanelle, Killing Eve | Photo Credits: Robert Viglasky/BBCAmerica

As if dropping this deliciously homoerotic trailer for Season 3 of Killing Eve wasn't enough to make my heart stop, BBC America and AMC (the series is being simulcast on both networks) announced today that the premiere of the new season will be moved up two weeks to April 12. Sarah Barnett, president

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story