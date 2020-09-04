Ever since Melanie Griffith got word that ex Antonio Banderas had tested positive for COVID-19, the actress, 63, has made it her mission to help nurse him back to health.

“She’s calling at all hours and texting him with tons of advice to keep his strength up,” says a source.

“She’s even sending him vitamin packs and soothing teas.”

Though the actor, 60, appreciates her acts of kindness, his girlfriend of six years, Nicole Kimpel, 34, feels the two are getting too close for comfort — especially since she’s been by Antonio’s side throughout the ordeal as well.

“Nicole’s always viewed Melanie as a shameless interloper and doesn’t trust her, but Melanie won’t be deterred,” says the source.

“She’s worried sick about Antonio, and still considers him the love of her life.”

