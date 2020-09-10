Chicago-based media consultant Lee Abrams might seem the least likely person to complain about the corporatization and sameness that afflicts today’s traditional terrestrial AM and FM radio stations. After all, it was his infamous tightening of playlists at rock radio during the ‘70s that ushered in the AOR (Album-Oriented Rock) format, which replaced the progressive […]

The post Renowned Media Consultant Lee Abrams: Terrestrial Radio Is on the Clock appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.