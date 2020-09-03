Editors Note: Deadline’s Reopening Hollywood series focuses on the complicated effort to get the industry back on its feet while ensuring the safety of everyone involved. Our goal is to examine numerous sides of the business and provide a forum for leaders in Hollywood who have a vision for how production could safely restart in the era […]

The post Reopening Hollywood: You Can Bowl, Gamble & Work Up Gym Sweat, But No Moviegoing In NY: Desperate Theater Owners Beg For Mercy appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.