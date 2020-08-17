Back in action! Brad Pitt will join ex-wife Jennifer Aniston for a live virtual table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High on Friday, August 21.

Pitt, 56, and Aniston, 51, are teaming up with Jimmy Kimmel, Morgan Freeman, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts, Dane Cook, Henry Golding and Sean Penn for a virtual reading of the 1982 comedy, which is celebrating its 38th anniversary this month. The event will be streamed on Facebook Live and TikTok on Friday night and will serve as a fundraiser for two different nonprofits: CORE, which is providing emergency relief amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the REFORM Alliance, which is centered around criminal justice reform.

Earlier this year, the Friends alum and the Ad Astra actor drove fans wild with their backstage reunion at the 2020 SAG Awards, nearly 15 years after the pair called off their five-year marriage. Despite the widespread media attention the exes’ sweet moment received, Pitt told Entertainment Tonight in January that he was “blissfully naïve” about the headlines.

While fans of the former Hollywood “It” couple crossed their fingers for more than just a friendly reunion, a source later told Us Weekly exclusively that there was “nothing romantic going on” between the two A-listers.

“They actually think it’s hysterical that fans are so obsessed with them getting back together,” the insider added in February. “Jen is having the time of her life right now. She’s satisfied with her work and personal life.”

Before the pair broke the internet during awards season, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor made an appearance at Aniston’s 2019 Christmas party. Though it took some time for the duo to get back on good terms, a separate source explained that they were both finally able to move on from their 2005 split.

“A reason Brad and Jen get along so well now is that they’ve agreed to bury the past and not analyze what went wrong,” the insider said. “They’re both looking forward, not back. … [Brad] didn’t realize the magnitude of the hurt he caused Jen at the time.”

Following her split from Pitt, the Morning Show star tied the knot with Justin Theroux. The duo called it quits in February 2018 after less than three years of marriage. The Fight Club actor, for his part, married Angelina Jolie in August 2014 before splitting two years later. The exes share six children: Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

