Rhino Drops a Big Clue About His Identity in This Masked Singer Sneak Peek
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Rhino Drops a Big Clue About His Identity in This Masked Singer Sneak Peek
You gotta love Ken Jeong. Every week onThe Masked Singer, the onetime physician turned comedian and actor keeps the show lively with his off-the-wall antics, throwing out names of celebrities who couldn't possibly be on stage. (For his part, bless his heart, Ken freely admits that he's the