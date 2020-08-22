The next chapter. Leah McSweeney introduced fans to her new boyfriend, William Hartigan, via Instagram in a cute beach photo.

The Real Housewives of New York star, 37, shared the snapshot via Instagram on Saturday, August 22, that featured the couple smiling as they posed on the beach in their swimsuits. “Get yourself a cute financial advisor,” she captioned the post along with an ocean wave emoji.

McSweeney was previously in a relationship with Rob Cristofaro, with whom she shares 12-year-old daughter Kiki. The Married to the Mob founder — who joined the cast of RHONY during season 12 — detailed her cordial relationship with her ex during a confessional interview on the Bravo series earlier this year.

“Rob is my baby daddy/ex,” she explained. “It’s really hard for people to understand me and Rob’s relationship because it’s so unique. We’re basically like an amazing married couple that doesn’t live in the same house and doesn’t have sex.”

The “Improper Etiquette” podcast host also previously matched with Michael Che on a dating app, but McSweeney wasn’t impressed by his behavior.

“I met a comedian, I’ve dealt with a few comedians. They are the worst, I don’t even know why I entertain this but I have to say … Michael Che is so arrogant and so rude and disrespectful that I cannot even believe that someone …” she said during a 2017 episode of her podcast. “You’re like a D-list celebrity to me, whatever, that’s why I don’t even care that I’m saying his name. I’m not, like, blowing up Jay-Z‘s spot.”

McSweeney continued, “He kept just texting me, going, ‘I’m fat. Does that turn you on?’ And I’m like, ‘You’re fat? I think I’ve seen you and you’re not fat, OK.’”

The Saturday Night Live star, 37, later shared his text messages with McSweeney with Page Six.

“U don’t ask any questions. Ur so odd,” she wrote, to which the comedian replied, “You got that from 8 innocuous texts?”

The conversation ended with McSweeney sending Che her podcast about him.

As McSweeney moves on with Hartigan, she also recently celebrated another major milestone. The Bravo personality — who has been candid about her struggles with alcohol abuse — announced in June that she’s been sober for three months.

“Once COVID hit, I knew quarantining and the way I drink would not work well together … to say the least,” she said in a statement to Us Weekly in June. “Not drinking during the pandemic has been a complete gift to me, and the nine years of living booze-free has made the transition much easier to deal with. I am so incredibly touched by the outpouring of love and support on social media. I want to remove the stigma and shame surrounding addiction and mental health issues as this is something I’ve been open about and will always continue to be.”

The post RHONY’s Leah McSweeney Goes Instagram Official With New BF William Hartigan appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.