Riley Gale, the lead singer of the metal band Power Trip, has died at 34, his family announced on Tuesday evening. “It is with the greatest of sadness we must announce that our lead singer and brother Riley Gale passed away last night,” this family shared on the band’s Twitter account. No cause of death […]

