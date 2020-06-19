Keedron Bryant, a teen gospel singer whose acapella performance protesting the police killings of African Americans went viral, has been signed by Warner Records.

The rising 12-year-old star gained critical acclaim after his song “I Just Wanna Live” was posted on social media. The track, written by his mother Johnnetta Bryant, was a reaction after George Floyd was killed while in the custody of Minnesota police.

Warner Records released the single on Friday in honor of Juneteenth and announced that 100% of the single’s net profits will be donated to the NAACP.

Bryant, who is a native of Florida, has drawn praise from the likes of LeBron James and President Barack Obama.













The post Rising Star: Singer Keedron Bryant appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.