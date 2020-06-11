Rising Star Watch: Comedian Sarah Cooper

Look no further than Sarah Cooper if you’re looking for someone to lift your spirits during this gloomy year known as 2020.

The up-and-coming comedian has broken out with her impressions of President Trump ever since he took over the Oval Office. Her regular TikTok videos that feature her lip-syncing to Trump’s most notorious remarks have helped propel her to viral fame. In fact, she’s so spectacular that Trump even made it a point to block her on Twitter three years ago!

Now Cooper is about to take another giant leap into the mainstream. Per Deadline, the comic has signed with Big 3 agency WME – where she is set to write a modern, comedic take on a Dale Carnegie book for Audible Originals.

Watch a few of our favorite Sarah Cooper comedy clips:

























