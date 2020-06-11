Error message

Rising Star Watch: Comedian Sarah Cooper

By Celebrity News Wire on June 11, 2020

Look no further than Sarah Cooper if you’re looking for someone to lift your spirits during this gloomy year known as 2020.

The up-and-coming comedian has broken out with her impressions of President Trump ever since he took over the Oval Office. Her regular TikTok videos that feature her lip-syncing to Trump’s most notorious remarks have helped propel her to viral fame. In fact, she’s so spectacular that Trump even made it a point to block her on Twitter three years ago!

Now Cooper is about to take another giant leap into the mainstream. Per Deadline, the comic has signed with Big 3 agency WME – where she is set to write a modern, comedic take on a Dale Carnegie book for Audible Originals.

Watch a few of our favorite Sarah Cooper comedy clips: 







