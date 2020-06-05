- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Riverdale Boss Responds to Vanessa Morgan's Claims of Racial Discrimination on the Show: 'She's Right'
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Riverdale Boss Responds to Vanessa Morgan's Claims of Racial Discrimination on the Show: 'She's Right'
Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has responded to actress Vanessa Morgan speaking out about the show's poor treatment of Black actors and Black characters, including her allegation that she is paid the least out of the show's series regulars. Morgan is currently the only Black series
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries