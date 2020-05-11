Riverdale Season 5: Spoilers, Casting, Premiere Date, and More
Riverdale Season 4 did not end how creator and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa intended due to the production shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the season ended three episodes early, with Episode 19, "Killing Mr. Honey." While the episode was crafted with a natural cliffhanger, the