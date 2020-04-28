Riverdale Sneak Peek: Reggie Wants to Be His Own Tickle Fetish Pimp
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Riverdale Sneak Peek: Reggie Wants to Be His Own Tickle Fetish Pimp
Perhaps the weirdest and low-key twist on Riverdale this season has been the tickle fetish ring that Kevin (Casey Cott) joined earlier in the year. We haven't seen much about it -- except when Kevin helped Toni (Vanessa Morgan) and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) use it to blackmail Nick St. Clair (Graham