Riverdale Star Weighs in on That Shocking Hook-Up in the Musical Episode
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Riverdale Star Weighs in on That Shocking Hook-Up in the Musical Episode
[Warning: The following contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of Riverdale. Read at your own risk!]
Riverdale delivered a musical episode for the ages with its take on Hedwig and the Angry Inch. At the center of the rebellious musical was Kevin (Casey Cott), who led his fellow students to