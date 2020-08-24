Robert Downey Jr. Throws Johnny Depp A Career Lifeline

As actor Johnny Depp is wrangling with the libel lawsuit against a newspaper in the UK and ex-wife Amber Heard accusing him of abuse, close friend Robert Downey Jr. is looking out for Depp’s career.

According to studio insiders, Depp hasn’t been asked to reprise his iconic role of Captain Jack Sparrow in a new Pirates of the Caribbean – which led to Downey Jr. insisting that Depp is cast in this Sherlock Holmes film.

“Bob wants Johnny on board, come hell or high water,” a source said. There is also a very good chance that Depp might get a role in the film.

While actors Jude Law and Rachel McAdams have already been cast in their respective roles of Dr. Watson and Irene Adler, the script hasn’t been finished yet. That means that a role for Depp could very well be written into the plotline.

Depp’s chances of being cast are also significantly increased given who the producers are. “Bob’s wife, Susan Downey, is a co-producer, and like her husband, she has been a close friend of Johnny, his previous partner Vanessa and their two children for years. She shares Bob’s view that not only is Johnny a stellar talent, but he also deserves a helping hand,” a source confirmed.

At a recent Hollywood event, Downey Jr. affirmed his fondness for Depp, saying: “There’s nobody I admire more. We’ve known each other a million years. We came up through the ranks together.”

Sherlock 3 is yet to start filming but has already secured a 24 December 2021 release date.

