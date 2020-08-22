Robert Pattinson Is a Dark and Brooding Batman in 1st Teaser

Robert Pattinson dons the iconic Batsuit alongside Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman in the first teaser for The Batman.

The two-and-a-half-minute clip debuted during DC FanDome’s virtual convention on Saturday, August 22. It shows him as both Bruce Wayne and the Caped Crusader, and in one shot the former Twilight star, 34, looks suitably brooding with smudged black eyeliner.

The teaser, set to Nirvana’s “Something in the Way,” also gives a first look at the Batmobile as well as the High Fidelity actress, 31, as Catwoman aka Selena Kyle and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon. Paul Dano plays The Riddler in the film, while Colin Farrell is Oswald Coddlepot (The Penguin), and Andy Serkis is Wayne’s faithful butler, Alfred Pennyworth.

The teaser is very dark, with a very creepy Riddler and a Batman who delivers a stunning beatdown to a thug who questions him. “Who the hell are you supposed to be?” the man asks. After pummeling him to the ground, Pattinson’s character responds, “I’m vengeance.”

Shooting of the highly anticipated film was shut down in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic after only a quarter of the movie was in the can, but Variety reports it’s set to start filming again in early September.

“I’m very anxious to get back to work and continue to form this beloved character,” Pattinson told fans via satellite during the panel on Saturday. “I’ve always been a massive fan.”

Writer-director Matt Reeves said on Saturday that The Batman isn’t an origin story but it starts in “Year Two” of Batman’s existence in Gotham City.

“He’s trying to figure out what he can do to finally change this place,” Reeves said.

He added that Batman is “like you and me,” in that he doesn’t have special powers, but if he has one superhero talent, “it’s his ability to endure.”

Reeves told fans that he’s crafting “a version of Batman that isn’t about how he became Batman but about the early days of being Batman. He’s not perfect.”

The Batman is set for release on October 1, 2021.

