Robert Trump Dies: President Donald Trump’s Younger Has Died

By Celebrity News Wire on August 15, 2020

Robert Trump, President Donald Trump’s younger brother, has died. The business executive who managed the Trump Organization died Saturday, the president confirmed. “It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but […]

