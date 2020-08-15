Robert Trump, President Donald Trump’s younger brother, has died. The business executive who managed the Trump Organization died Saturday, the president confirmed. “It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but […]

The post Robert Trump Dies: President Donald Trump’s Younger Has Died appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.