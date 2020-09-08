Diary of a Madman! Rock icon Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he tried to kill wife Sharon Osbourne thirty years ago.

“[It was] not exactly one of my greatest achievements,” the rocker said in the documentary about his life titled Biography: Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne, which premiered Monday, September 7, on A&E.

The 71-year old said: “I felt the calmest I had ever felt in my life. I was just peaceful… All I remember is waking up in Amersham jail and I asked the cop, ‘Why am I here?’ And he says, ‘You want me to read your charge?’ So he read, ‘John Michael Osbourne, you have been arrested for attempted murder,” reported UsWeekly.

The Black Sabbath rocker didn’t recall the specifics of what went down that night, but his wife, Sharon Osbourne admitted that she “didn’t recognize him” that evening due to “the drugs” he was on.

The 67-year-old talk show host said: “I had no idea who was sat across from me on the sofa but it wasn’t my husband. He goes to a stage where he gets that look in his eyes, the shutters were down and I just couldn’t get through to him,” she continued. “And he just said, ‘We’ve come to a decision that you’ve got to die.’ He was calm – very calm – then suddenly he lunged across at me and just dived on me and started to choke me. He got me down on the ground on top of me.”

The Talk host recalled that she felt around the room “for stuff on the table,” and that she found the “panic button.” “I just pressed it and the next thing I know, the cops were there.”

After the incident, the ‘Mama, I’m Coming Home’ singer spent six months in a medical detention facility. Sharon, although very troubled by the incident, did decide to stay married to the rocker. “I had time to really think about what he should do,” she said. “I told him, ‘I don’t want money… but if you do this again, either I am going to kill you or you are going to kill me. And do you want that for the kids?”

According to A&E’s site: “The two-hour documentary explores how Ozzy has continually reinvented himself and his career to propel himself toward greater success.” The rocker also details his struggles with addiction and opens up about his diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease earlier this year.

Sharon and Ozzy tied the knot in 1982. Sharon met the rocker when she was 18-years-old, while working for her father, Don Arden, who at the time was managing Black Sabbath. When Ozzy was fired from the rock group in 1979, the two began dating and Sharon took over managing his solo career.

The world became enthralled with the rock titans in 2002 when The Osbournes premiered on MTV. The reality TV show gave an inside look at the domestic life of the rock prodigy with his wife, Sharon, alongside their three kids Aimee, 37, Kelly, 35, and Jack, 34.

