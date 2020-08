The Rolling Stones’ wide-ranging 2018 deal with Universal Music Group will have an interesting new outlet next month when a Stones-themed “world exclusive flagship store” will open on London’s Carnaby Street on Sept. 9. The store’s location — at 9 Carnaby Street in the city’s Soho district — is in itself a historic Stones reference, […]

