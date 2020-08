Ending a tumultuous Tuesday for NBCUniversal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer, the executive is exiting his role as the chair of the Film Academy Museum’s board, a post he’s held since 2017. Netflix co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, the museum’s vice-chair of the board, will step in as acting chair. The next board meeting […]

