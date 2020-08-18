Following his shocking resignation from NBCUniversal on Tuesday, Ron Meyer has stepped down as chair of the Film Academy Museum’s board, Variety has confirmed. The former Universal executive held the position since 2017. Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer and vice-chair of the museum’s board, will serve as acting chair. The next board meeting takes […]

