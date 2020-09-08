Ronald Harwood Dies: Oscar-Winning ‘The Pianist’ Screenwriter Was 85

Ronald Harwood, a South African screenwriter most known for The Pianist has died. The Oscar-winning writer was 85. Harwood, who also wrote The Dresser and The Diving Bell and the Butterfly, died Tuesday of natural causes in his Sussex home. The writer was born in South Africa in 1934. His first credit was for 1961’s Playdate. Throughout […]

