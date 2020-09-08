Sir Ronald Harwood, an Oscar-winning screenwriter and playwright, died on Tuesday of natural causes, his agent told BBC on Wednesday. He was 85. The British writer won the Academy Award for best adapted screenplay for Roman Polanski’s “The Pianist” in 2003. Harwood was nominated in the same category for Peter Yates’ “The Dresser” in 1983 […]

The post Ronald Harwood, Oscar-Winning Screenwriter of ‘The Pianist,’ Dies at 85 appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.