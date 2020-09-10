Veteran Indian producer Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP is set to restart shooting “Sitara” in November. After a brief schedule in Mumbai, the shoot was paused in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The film, starring Sobhita Dhulipala (“Made in Heaven”) and Rajeev Siddhartha (“Four More Shorts Please”), is a love story between a fiercely independent, feisty, […]

