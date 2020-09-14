Caitlyn Jenner is rooting for Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick to get back together, but on one major condition.

The patriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family recently weighed in on the former couple’s on-off relationship, saying she would like to see the New York native “get his act together.”

“They’ve got all these kids together,” Caitlyn told Entertainment Tonight. “I think always it’s the best for the kids to have a mother and a father that’s right there all the time. I don’t know if that’s ever gonna work out.

“So many of [my kids] had never gotten married, but had families and all the kids seem to be doing great. They’re just great kids,” she continued. “Kourtney and Scott are both good parents. Whether they work it out themselves for a lasting relationship, I don’t know. That’s a Kourtney question.”

The oldest Kardashian sister and the 37-year-old dated off and on for nearly a decade before they called it quits for good in 2015. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars share three children: Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5.

In fall 2017, the Talentless cofounder moved on with Sofia Richie, 15 years his junior. He and Lionel Richie‘s model daughter dated for over two years, before calling off their relationship in August. Sources close to the two told TMZ that while they had been trying to make it work again since their initial break during the beginning of quarantine, the split is now permanent.

The 15-year age difference between the two was said to have played a huge part in their growing, in addition to Disick’s ongoing battle with alcohol and drug abuse. Back in April, he briefly checked into rehab. A source explained to the Daily Mail that he was, “spiraling out of control and wanted to get help” because “he wants to be the best dad possible.”

With the 22-year-old officially out of the picture, speculation of a reconciliation between Kardashian and Disick has ramped up. Last month, the self-appointed “Lord” and the Poosh founder took a trip with their family to Idaho, Colorado. He posted photos of him and his youngest son enjoying themselves on a boat with the caption: “Just a little reign and sunshine.”

“Scott is so happy that he and Kourtney get along so well and how easy it is with her. It’s weird to everyone else, but not to them. They are really like best friends,” a source told Us Weekly. “Kourtney is not open to him in a romantic sense, but Scott is always flirting with her and thinks she looks better than ever.”

