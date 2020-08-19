Rootz Nutrition: A Super Boost For Your Skin

Collagen is all the rage these days, and for good reason. Recent studies have shown that collagen supplements help significantly reduce the signs of aging in skin by providing increased skin elasticity, helping reduce the signs of wrinkles and roughness. Besides providing our skin with a youthful glow, supplementing our diet with collagen has also been shown to help increase density in bones, crucial in offsetting and alleviating persistent joint pain.

It’s no wonder why the market has been flooded with collagen supplements in all shapes and sizes along with messages on how essential the product is, especially in these stressful times. However when it comes to choosing the right source of collagen for your needs it’s important to note that not all collagen supplements are created equal.

Enter Rootz Nutrition. The natural and organic wellness and nutrition brand has created a new Collagen Superfood, unleashing the powerful benefits of collagen within an all-in-one protein shake.

Made in the U.S.A., and cruelty-free, Rootz Nutrition’s Collagen Superfood is your new go-to for maintaining a youthful appearance in your skin while also promoting healthy joints, bones, nails and hair! As a special bonus, Rootz Nutrition is offering 20% off purchases for In Touch users. Simply enter VISITOR20 at checkout!

This amazing supplement can be taken post-workout or as a meal replacement, or even mixed in with your morning coffee, providing a perfect addition to your health and wellness regimen. Just like any superfood, there are numerous benefits to Rootz Nutrition’s Collagen Superfood, including:

Fighting wrinkles with plant extracts clinically proven to improve collagen production

Boosting your skin’s natural defenses against dietary and environmental damage

Utilizing plant protein to support weight management and lean muscle mass

Supporting your brain with healthy fats including MCT oil and coconut milk powder

Clinically proven to reduce wrinkles and improve your skin’s glow and texture, Rootz Nutrition’s Collagen Superfood is the super boost your skin — and body — needs. Best of all, there’s a 100% money back guarantee on all purchases! Rootz Nutrition Collagen Superfood comes in chocolate (like a chocolate brownie) or vanilla (like a decadent cupcake) so they’ll taste as good as they work!

Check out the entire lineup of products on RootzNutrition.com and don’t forget to take advantage of the 20% off code exclusively for In Touch users by entering VISITOR20 at checkout!

