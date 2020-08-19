Seymour Tahirbekov is a reluctant chess star, a young grandmaster from Azerbaijan whose life is rigidly controlled by his emotionally toxic father and coach. On the eve of his showdown with the defending world champion, Seymour’s nerves began to fray, and he escapes to a remote island populated by wild horses and a solitary old […]

The post Ru Hasanov on Sarajevo Player ‘The Island Within’ and the Rising Azerbaijani Film Biz appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.