- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Ruby Rose Breaks Silence on Batwoman Exit: 'Those Who Know, Know'
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Ruby Rose Breaks Silence on Batwoman Exit: 'Those Who Know, Know'
Update 5/28/20: Ruby Rose has broken her silence about her departure from the title role in The CW's Batwoman. After days of speculation, Rose addressed the situation in an Instagram post alongside a fan video dedicated to her former character. Though she didn't give an exact reason for her
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries