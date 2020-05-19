Error message

Ruby Rose Exits CW's Batwoman After One Season

By Celebrity News Wire on May 19, 2020

Ruby Rose, Batwoman | Photo Credits: Kimberley French/The CW

Hold onto your cowls Batwoman fansthings just got complicated. TV Guide has learned that leading lady Ruby Rose has exited the series after just one season. 

"I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season," Rose said in a statement "This was not a decision I made

...

Read More >


