The biggest problem with running? We don’t want to do it. Okay, but really — multiple reasons go into the fact that we’d often rather recline back on the couch. We know running is good for us and can feel refreshing, but it can also mean sore feet, tired legs and even an aching back.

The shoes you wear can make a huge difference in your running experience, along with how your body feels afterward. You need something soft yet stabilizing, something that won’t have you slipping around and something actually cute that inspires you to wear it. And you need it all in one pair of sneakers. Kind of like these Hoka One Ones!

Get the Hoka One One Arahi 4 for just $130 at Zappos with free shipping!

Hoka One One is a total celebrity-favorite brand. We’ve seen these sneakers on basically everybody: Reese Witherspoon, Britney Spears, Emily Ratajkowski, Pippa Middleton, Whitney Port, Gwyneth Paltrow and more. This time around, we’ve been inspired by Julianne Hough, who was recently spotted going for a run in her go-to Hoka One One sneakers, a pair she’s been wearing for years. They don’t make this exact style anymore, but the black Arahi 4 is nearly identical, and its glowing reviews definitely make it a top pick for Us!

Shoppers say these shoes “exceeded [their] expectations” when they first tried them on, declaring that “you can’t beat them for comfort.” These sneakers even “absorb more impact than anything [they’ve] ever worn,” making them perfect for smooth-sailing through the streets and sidewalks, or even for hopping around your living room floor!

These shoes are beloved for their ability to stabilize your foot and ankle, and they also fully have the chunky, on-trend look. On the outside, they have a breathable mesh upper, a lace-up closure with a pull-tab at the heel, a grippy rubber outsole and a midsole adding nearly two inches of height at the heel. Plus, there’s the big “Hoka” logo at the side of the heel, adding cool points!

As for the inside of this shoe, you’ll notice the tongue and collar are padded for comfort from ankle to toe. There’s also soft fabric lining and a molded foam insole, the responsive cushioning offering a “connected feel” so you always feel in full control of your movement. Some sneakers basically feel like clown shoes, but these Arahis will keep you plugged in.

While the black version will get you Hough’s look, there are four other colors currently available: pink, grey, and two shades of blue, one with a Creamsicle-style midsole stripe that’s making Us wish summer would never end. At least when it does, we can still bring these shoes with us into fall!

