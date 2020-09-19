RuPaul has scored his fifth consecutive win for his hosting work on RuPual’s Drag Race at the Creative Arts Emmys. Upon receiving the honor during Saturday’s virtual ceremony, the RuPaul’s Drag Race host brought attention to a political message he wants to share. “Tonight the only political statement I want to make is this: lovee,” […]

The post RuPaul Dedicates Fifth Reality Host Emmy To Late ‘Drag Race’ Contestant Chi Chi DeVayne, Urges Viewers To Vote appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.