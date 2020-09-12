Ryan Reynolds is finally back to work, after a COVID-19 nose swab test, that is. The Deadpool actor tweeted that he has returned to production for his upcoming film Red Notice. Reynolds shared photos of him undergoing the dreaded coronavirus nose swab test on Saturday. “The Covid Test is quick and easy. The doctor places the […]

The post Ryan Reynolds Confirms ‘Red Notice’ Production Restart, Shares COVID-19 Nose Swab Test Experience appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.