Ryan Reynolds to Star in and Co-Write Netflix Comedy ‘Upstate’

Ryan Reynolds is teaming with John August to co-write and executive produce the Netflix feature comedy “Upstate,” which is being developed as a starring vehicle for him. Reynolds is executive producing through his Maximum Effort banner. August is also executive producing. Reynolds and August collaborated on the 2007 sci-fi thriller “The Nines,” which premiered at […]

