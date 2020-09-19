Messing with the wrong guy? Ryan Reynolds trolled his pal Dwayne Johnson after the former wrestler revealed that he’d torn down his metal front gates after a power outage left him unable to open it.

The action hero, 48, shared a photo on Instagram on Friday, September 18, showing one of the gates ripped off its hinges and lying on the grass.

“Not my finest hour , but a man’s gotta go to work,” he wrote. “We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open. I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out – but this time it wouldn’t. Made some calls to see how fast I can get the gate tech on site, but I didn’t have 45min to wait. By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day. So I did what I had to do.”

“I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself. Tore it out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass,” he continued. “My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later — and they were apparently, ‘in disbelief and equally scared’ Not my finest hour, but I had to go to work.”

Johnson — who recently battled COVID-19 with his family — concluded with a nod to the superhero character he’s set to play in an upcoming DC Comics movie: “And I think I’m ready to be #blackadam.”

The Deadpool star, 43, couldn’t resist teasing The Rock, commenting on his post, “The gate opened the OTHER way.”

“You have won the internet,” one fan replied to Reynolds, while another person wrote, “You have had good one liners in your life but this one… this one take the cake. You win at life good sir.” More than 1000 commenters congratulated the Canadian star on his burn.

In a second post, Johnson shared a video of workers fixing the gates — showing that it took three men to carefully lift and carry one of the gates and place it out of the way while they did repairs on the mechanism.

The Rock and Reynolds are working together on the new movie Red Notice alongside Gal Gadot. Production resumed earlier this month after filming was shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 6 Underground actor joked to Jimmy Fallon in May that the movie was even further behind schedule than it should have been because he and Johnson kept cracking up and ruining takes.

“I’m guessing we might’ve finished the movie if we didn’t spend 90 percent of the time d–king around, laughing,” he said. “I’ve known Dwayne for like 15 years, so we tend to spend time trying to make each other laugh, which is a really irresponsible thing to be doing with Netflix’s money. But it makes for a good movie at the end. Once you get take 28 down, you’re set!”

He added that the key is to “parrot back” Johnson’s lines, but “27 percent faster with a swear word at the end.” Then “he’s gone. He leaves the room and never comes back.”

The post Ryan Reynolds Trolls The Rock After He Tears Down Front Gates With Bare Hands appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.