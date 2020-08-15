Ryan Reynolds has a message for partying Canadian teens who aren’t practicing social distancing: Don’t kill anyone, especially not his mom. John Horgan, the Premier of British Columbia, Canada, asked B.C. natives Reynolds and Seth Rogen to help spread the message to teenagers that partying is not safe for them or those around them during […]

