The long-running Keeping Up With the Kardashians is nearing its end after 20 seasons and fans have been wondering if they will ever get to see the Jenner-Kardashian crew together on-screen ever now.

Now, Ryan Seacrest, the show’s executive producer, has added his opinions on whether the show will have any spin offs once the final season rounds up.

“I don’t know the answer to that. We have not crossed that bridge yet,” Seacrest told ET. “I do know that the family is so grateful for having the opportunity at E! and having people ride along with them through relationships, and pregnancies, and separations, and breakups.”

“I mean it’s pretty cool to see that they have been so vulnerable and open and people have ridden along,” he noted.

It was recently announced that KUWTK will be closing its curtains in a heartfelt message to fans of the hit show. The first episode aired on Oct. 13, 2007 and the show has followed the family through their ups and downs, relationships, business ventures, and more. The show also led to 12 spinoff series that followed individual members of the series in the separate set of adventures.

Seacrest revealed that it was a “very hard decision” for the family to bring the iconic reality show to an end. He also opened up about what it was like for the family to go through the decision together.

“In talking to the family, this was a very, very hard decision for them to make. I know, even before and after the announcement came out, they were emotional,” he shared. “We were trading texts and emails after the announcement, and you look back at 14 years and 20 seasons of a camera in your life and think about that, at some point you’re gonna say, ‘You know, we did it. We had a great run. We’re gonna live with a little more privacy in our lives.’ And I think they just felt like now is the time to do it.”

He also spoke about the cultural impact that the family had and what the sisters had accomplished in their personal lives in all those 13 years.

“But when you think about this show — and Kris Jenner and I were speaking of this today — when you think about how it started and where it went and how it evolved, no one would’ve ever imagined that,” he said. “And so I think it was an incredible ride and honestly that family and that franchise, I believe, has changed entertainment forever. And to see what they’ve built out of a little cable show, the businesses they’ve all built, is pretty remarkable.”

A source had told ET earlier this week that it was a “mutual decision: for the family to end the show and that there was “no big reason” behind them doing it.

“There was no big reason why the family decided to end KUWTK; it was a mutual decision. The kids who started the show now have their own kids and it’s getting very hard to film all together or get enough footage separately,” the source told ET. “The family is grateful for their time and is happy they have all of these memories filmed for the rest of their lives. The family wanted time to focus more on their family and future projects, and the show is a major job that takes up a lot of time.”

