Today’s Summer Hot Shots are coming to you from poolside on top of a Dallas penthouse where model Sabrina Nichole and cosplay hottie Maggie of OMGCosplay plunged into some bikinis … and some drinks … together in Texas. When the long-time…

The post Sabrina and Maggie — Sunday Funday Pool Party Shots! appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.