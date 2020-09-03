As Hollywood makes halting progress on its reopening, SAG-AFTRA’s Duncan Crabree-Ireland is expressing guarded optimism about production resuming fully — but without an exact date yet. Crabtree-Ireland, the union’s longtime chief operating officer and general counsel, told Variety, “A substantial resumption of production is gradually occurring right now, and I expect it will take several […]

The post SAG-AFTRA’s Duncan Crabtree-Ireland Shows Guarded Optimism on Production Comeback appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.