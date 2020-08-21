Opponents of changes coming to the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan said tonight they are considering legal action to prevent thousands of participants and their family members from losing their health coverage when the sweeping changes take effect on Jan. 1, 2021. “We have been talking to lawyers. We have been talking to government agencies,” said Patricia […]

The post SAG-AFTRA Dissidents Mulling Legal Action To Halt Health Plan Changes appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.