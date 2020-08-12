SAG-AFTRA Health Plan Raising Premiums & Eligibility To Stay Afloat

Facing staggering deficits, the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan is raising premiums and earnings thresholds for coverage come January 1. “While this restructuring will preserve access to an excellent health plan for the majority of our participants, the changes will be disruptive for some,” the Plan said today in a letter to participants, noting that those who […]

