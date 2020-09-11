Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji Finish COVID-Safe ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ Shoot (EXCLUSIVE)

By Celebrity News Wire on September 11, 2020

Indian studio Yash Raj Films’ “Bunty Aur Babli 2,” starring Saif Ali Khan (“Sacred Games”) and Rani Mukerji (“Hichki”) has wrapped production with the shooting of a song and dance routine. The shoot, at Mumbai’s Yash Raj Films studios, adhered to the Indian government’s recently announced safety protocols that allow movies to restart production in […]

