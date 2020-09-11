Indian studio Yash Raj Films’ “Bunty Aur Babli 2,” starring Saif Ali Khan (“Sacred Games”) and Rani Mukerji (“Hichki”) has wrapped production with the shooting of a song and dance routine. The shoot, at Mumbai’s Yash Raj Films studios, adhered to the Indian government’s recently announced safety protocols that allow movies to restart production in […]

The post Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji Finish COVID-Safe ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ Shoot (EXCLUSIVE) appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.