The Theatre Artist Fund, set up by Sam Mendes and The Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre, has seen its pot rise to $5M (£3.5M) after a $1.3M (£1M) donation from Arts Council England. A second round of applications opens on Thursday (August 27) for the scheme, which was designed to support under-represented groups […]

