- You are here:
- Home
- /
- San Diego Comic-Con 2020 Is Officially Canceled
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
San Diego Comic-Con 2020 Is Officially Canceled
Update: 4/17/20: Comic-Con International has announced that San Diego Comic-Con 2020 is officially canceled. The event will return July 22-25, 2021. This is the first time in the convention's 50-year history that it has had to be canceled.
"Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures and
...
Read More >
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries