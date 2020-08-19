Pressing on with plans to hold its physical edition September 18-26, Spain’s San Sebastian Film Festival has unveiled the line-up for its Zabaltegi-Tabakalera section, the competitive strand that does not mandate any style or length standards. There are 10 features and nine shorts present this year. The feature length projects include South Korean filmmaker Hong Sang-soo’s […]

The post San Sebastian Adds Hong Sang-Soo, Philippe Garrel Pics & Peter Strickland Short appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.