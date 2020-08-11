Another Lionsgate film bites the dust, and skips theatrical. We can confirm that the Sarah Paulson horror movie Run is moving off the theatrical release schedule and heading to Hulu. The streamer has acquired domestic rights from Lionsgate. Last week, the mini-major announced that its Janelle Monae horror movie Antebellum was skipping the big screen stateside for PVOD. Like Antebellum, […]

The post Sarah Paulson Lionsgate Movie ‘Run’ Flees The Big Screen For Hulu appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.