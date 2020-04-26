Saturday Night Live: Brad Pitt Becomes Dr. Fauci for SNL's Cold Open
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Saturday Night Live: Brad Pitt Becomes Dr. Fauci for SNL's Cold Open
Saturday Night Live's second at-home edition kicked off with first-time host Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci -- a casting choice Fauci has previously supported -- in the night's cold open as he attempted to clarify some of the mixed messaging that has come from the president about the