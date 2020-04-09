Error message

Saturday Night Live Is Returning With a New Show This Weekend

By Celebrity News Wire on April 9, 2020

Saturday Night Live | Photo Credits: NBC

Saturday Night Live will finally return with a new episode on Saturday, April 11, following an extended hiatus which resulted from the coronavirus pandemic that caused widespread entertainment production shutdowns. NBC announced on Thursday that the long-lived sketch comedy series is now expected to

