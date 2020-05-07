Saturday Night Live to Close Out Season 45 With New At-Home Finale

- You are here:
Saturday Night Live will air its Season 45 finale on Saturday, May 9, the show confirmed on its official social media pages. It will mark the third digitally produced SNL at Home episode to air since the coronavirus pandemic led to the series shutting down in-studio production. Saturday Night Live
